The suburb where house prices dropped by $187k in three months

Aspiring home buyers and existing owners often want to know - where are prices dropping the most? Or where are they on the rise?
A sought-after coastal suburb where property prices exploded during COVID has taken a six-figure hit on average during the past few months.
However, despite this drop, Gerroa retains a median house value of nearly $2 million.
CoreLogic has provided ACM with a list of the top 10 Illawarra suburbs with the strongest uptick and downturn in quarterly value growth for houses.
Topping the list for strongest downturn was the sought-after spot of Gerroa, which has a median house value of $1,975,270. This was a quarterly decrease of 8.7 per cent, or $187,894.
Topping the list for strongest uptick in values was Cringila, which has a median house value of $705,409. This represents a quarterly increase of 6.3 per cent, or $41,516.
Also in the Kiama LGA, an eye-catching Jamberoo property has changed hands for $7 million after an extended period on the market.
'Flametrees' is located at 174 Clover Hill Road.
The four-bedroom estate is situated on nearly 10 hectares of landscaped gardens and native rainforest.
According to CoreLogic records, the home spent 268 days on the market.
Meanwhile, more details regarding the 14-storey apartment block to be built at the long-term site of the Chicko's restaurant in Wollongong have been unveiled.
This includes the retail spaces that will be incorporated as part of the project.
The boutique Crown Street project, Easterly Wollongong, is being developed by Sydney-based group Level 33.
In auction news, a Lake Illawarra home, on the market after more than 70 years in the same family has sold under the hammer.
Boasting a block of more than 1000 square metres, the property was strongly contested.
Featuring views out to Lake Illawarra and the ocean, it was recently renovated.
Also, bidders weren't sitting on their hands when a Fairy Meadow home went to auction.
The property proved appealing to a range of buyers from the Illawarra and beyond, and ultimately changed hands.
According to CoreLogic, the home was built in 1960.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Combining space and modern luxury, this exclusive acreage presents a range of possibilities for a large family, or even two families.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
