'I deserve to be punished': Unanderra man admits threats to 'bury' sister

A Unanderra parolee has learnt his fate for unleashing a barrage of serious threats against his sister while in a fit of rage, telling her he would "f---ing kill" and "bury" her.
Samuel Myers, 30, launched the abuse at his sister on the afternoon of January 22 after she received a text message from Myers' partner which stated Myers wasn't the father of their baby and she was unaware of who was, Wollongong Local Court heard on Monday.
After viewing the message on his sister's phone, Myers flew into a fit of rage at her home and threw a large air conditioning unit at a door which caused significant damage, before he continued to smash up other household items.
He left the property in an irate state, which only escalated when upon his return he realised his sister had locked him out, causing him to repeatedly kick the door.
Myers screamed threats of violence from the front of the unit block, including "I'm gonna put petrol on you and light it up", before he threw a large rock through the window.
He managed to gain entry while armed with a pole, prompting his sister, who was crying hysterically, to put her arms over her face in a bid to protect herself.
Myers threatened he would "f---ing kill" and "bury" her if she called the police before he again left the unit, according to tendered court documents.
The woman left the unit out of fear Myers would return and later called triple-0 on a pay phone as her brother had taken her mobile phone.
Myers was arrested. He was set to fight charges of intimidation and damaging property, however changed his pleas to guilty on the day of his hearing.
In court, Myers read out a letter he penned to the magistrate in which he outlined his traumatic upbringing, including that he'd suffered violence at the hands of his father, adding that he'd completed several rehabilitative programs and found religion while in custody.
"Your Honour, I don't tell many people this as I've tried to stay positive ... but deep down I am very broken," he said.
"Hearing my son was not really my son triggered me ... I just turned to all I know, which was violence.
"I acknowledge my actions and that I deserve to be punished."
The court heard Myers was on parole for a domestic violence offence against his partner when he committed the crimes against his sister.
Magistrate Claire Girotto factored in Myers' upbringing and his lengthy criminal record into her sentence, noting he had spent six of the last 12 years in custody.
Myers received an eight-month jail sentence, with a non-parole period of four months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.