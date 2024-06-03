Roller Hawk trio heads stateside as Paris Paralympics prep ramps up

Three Illawarra Roller Hawks are ready for a tough pre-Paris test as the national team prepares to tackle the reigning Paralympic champion in the US this week.
The trio - Tristan Knowles, Shawn Russell and Luke Pople - will suit up for the Aussies against Team USA in the Coastal Continental Clash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"It's the last chance to test our blueprint against the best in the world, so an incredible opportunity and we get back three or four days before our opening round of NWBL," Australian captain and Roller Hawk Knowles said.
"It's been a really good year for the squad, it's felt like a gradual build for us. We went undefeated at the qualifiers and booked our spot for Paris and so we knew we were onto something potentially pretty special."
"We came back from Europe two months ago and tested ourselves against some of Europe's best as well and again remained undefeated so there's a belief in the team now if we all turn up and get our job done we're capable of something potentially really special in Paris."
Between Paralympics and World Championships, the USA has won gold at three of the last four majors - including gold at the last two Paralympics and last year's World Championships in Dubai.
One man who won't be flying to America but is now an integral part of the national set-up is Roller Hawks captain Brett Stibners.
The four-time Paralympian is now an assistant coach after the previous one, Brad Ness, was appointed coach last year.
"I'm very happy with how things are going. I'm very happy with how I've been accepted. I've played with some of these guys for decades and they've been very good welcoming me back into the fold and we've had a really good preparation leading into the Paralympics."
Although ready to play in this year's national league, Stibners is happy to be on the sideline for the Aussies.
The Rollers will return from their nine-day dash to the US and head straight into the national league.
The men's league will be a seven-strong competition and four teams will compete in the women's league.
The Just Better Care Wollongong Roller Hawks begin their campaign against league newcomers Manly Wheel Eagles with two games in the Illawarra on Saturday. June 15, 2024, with a game at noon at Shellharbour City Stadium and again at the Snake Pit from 7pm.
A third game will be played in Manly at the Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday, at 5:30pm.
Coastal Continental Clash - USA vs Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.