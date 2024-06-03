50 photos of the surf that turned Monday into fun day on Illawarra beaches

Surfers knew where they needed to be across the Illawarra on Monday morning.
On the way to work, possibly was not the right answer first thing.
Or rather, work could still have been on the agenda but after an early morning surf as that's when the conditions were best.
First thing sets between six and eight-feet were rolling in but, according to Swellnet, there was too much size for for exposed beaches.
The reefs and points delivered the best waves with the swell direction "very south".
Morning surfers found their way to Shellharbour and Bulli while other spots were busy, too.
By mid-afternoon accessibility was improving as the south swell eased but sets were still sizeable.
Westerly winds didn't help matters throughout the day but the trick was matching swell direction with wind protection. If you managed that, then it would have been a fruitful day.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for the NSW coast in the early hours of Monday. It's in place until midnight.
