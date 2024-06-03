Illawarra rugby strugglers Vikings win big off the field with $150,000 grant

Illawarra rugby's oldest club the Wollongong Vikings have had a tough time of things on the park in recent seasons.
But off the field the Vikings Rugby Club received a big win on Saturday thanks to a $150,000 grant from the NSW Government.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully dropped by the club on Saturday to watch the Vikings play back-to-back champions Shoalhaven and hand Vikings Rugby Club president Spiro Lozenkovski a $150,000 in funding to install a new solar panel and battery system at their Vikings Oval home ground.
Lozenkowski said this would help to reduce energy bills for the club and benefit the environment by reducing carbon emissions.
"This money means a lot to us," he said.
"This will be a big boost for the hard work our volunteers do to try and save some money. It means electricity will cost less.
"This will not only help our club but all the other clubs that use our facilities.
"For example Illawarra rugby rep teams use this place, they use lights, electricity, so it benefits them.
"We also have a number of other organisations who use our facilities, such as Wollongong gridiron team.
"This means we can afford to spend more money on the field, more money in the community, to get people down here to watch and play and get their kids playing here.
"It means a lot to us. $150,000 is not a small amount of money. I think it is very generous of our local MP.
"I think it is going to be a great asset to us, other clubs and the community."
Mr Scully said seven sports organisations in the Wollongong electorate will share in more than $200,000 funding boost from the NSW Government thanks to its Infrastrucutre Funds Grants Program and Local Sport Defribillator Grant Program.
"The $150,000 for the Vikings is ultimately for solar panels and a battery system for our sustainability," he said.
"Club sustainability because it helps out with building the facilities, financial sustainability of the club because it takes pressure off the bills, and it takes people from the other side of the barbecue to be able to watch some games and enjoy it.
"And environmental sustainability. It is a good thing for the environment if we are using the roof space in a sporting field and some battery storage to enhance the energy supply.
"When it comes to this part of JJ Kelly Park , this investment, the $200,000 that is committed to upgrade the drainage on the other side of JJ Kelly Park, it's an important part given the growth in the southern part of Wollongong's population.
"It is an important part of the recreation area and well done to eevryone at Vikingswho helped put the grant application together, it was a really quality application."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.