'OK, you got me': Mangerton scammer caught fleecing $9k with bogus calls

A serial scammer whose rap sheet is littered with more than a hundred fraud offences has confessed to making more bogus calls to fund his gambling and drug addictions.
Jamie Michael Light dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he added nine further counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception to his record, as he pleaded guilty to his latest spate of offending.
Between October 2023 to January 2024, the 49-year-old Mangerton man scammed six food businesses in NSW, Victoria and Western Australia by making bogus phone calls to sell them appliances that never existed.
The victims lost a total of $9255.
Light first struck on October 3 when he called Takeaway on Bray in Coffs Harbour and told the owner he was selling appliances cheap due to closing his business down. He received $750 but never delivered the goods.
He swindled Smith and Deli in Collingwood, Victoria in the same manner the next day, telling the owner he would sell them a fridge, wine fridge, and glass washer for $875. Again, Light didn't provide on his end of the bargain and blocked the business' number.
The largest amount he scammed was $3,500 from Club Charlestown in Charlestown. He even ripped of an IGA in a rural Western Australian town with a population of 600, defrauding the small supermarket of $2,000.
On two occasions, Light sent the business owners clear selfies of his face in a bid to 'prove his legitimacy', with the photographs later passed on to police.
Light had four outstanding warrants for his arrested when police found him in a Towradgi hotel room. He initially refused to give up his identity, but police trawled through a mobile phone in the room which revealed his real name.
"Okay, you got me," Light conceded to police.
The court heard Light was currently serving a three-year sentence for a previous fraud offence.
"I have a bad alcohol and gambling problem," Light told the court of why he continues to offend.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt added Light has schizophrenia and depression diagnoses which "provides some explanation" to his criminal history.
Magistrate Claire Girotto imposed a two-year jail term, with a non-parole period of 12 motnhs.
"There's a lot of compensation you've got to pay back," the magistrate said, to which Light acknowledged, "Yes there is".
