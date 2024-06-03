Illawarra workers miss out on $28 million in superannuation payments

Parents in the Illawarra will know only too well the battle to find childcare in the region, which is why the opening of a new childcare and co-working space in Wollongong is likely to be met with much excitement.
Bubbadesk, located at the Innovation Campus in North Wollongong, allows parents to book an office space and an eight-hour childcare spot just down the hall.
Health reporter Kate McIlwain explains how it works in her story.
Meanwhile, cadet reporter Joel Ehsman has been talking to Assistant Treasurer and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones about the $28 million local workers missing out on in their superannuation.
It comes after workers at Gloria Jeans in Corrimal claimed their employer shorted them tens of thousands of dollars in super contributions.
Find out how the Government is planning to bring in payday super to tackle these issues in Joel's story.
