Fatal head-on crash on Princes Highway south of Nowra

A man has died and another has been airlifted to hospital following a head-on collision on the Princes Highway south of Nowra.
Emergency Services were called to the scene near the intersection with Turpentine Road at Tomerong about 3.30pm.
They found two vehicles - a Mitsubishi and a Skoda - had collided head-on.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver of the Mitsubishi, a man believed to be aged in his 40s, at the scene, but he could not be revived.
The second driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, was trapped for some time before being released and airlifted to St George Hospital for further treatment.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway, with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The Princes Highway at Tomerong is closed in both directions between Island Point Point Road and Hawken Road.
It is expected to remain closed for some time as officers examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
While the road remains closed light vehicles can use Island Point Road, Grange Road and Hawken Road instead.
Motorists in the area are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Motorists are advised to check updates at www.livetraffic.com
