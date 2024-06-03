Shots fired at Tahmoor home during alleged home invasion, teen hurt, baby uninjured

A teenager has been hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted during violent overnight home invasion near Picton.
Gunshots were heard and three men allegedly forced their way into a Tahmoor home about 10.40pm on Monday, June 3, before they fled on foot.
An 18-year-old female and infant child inside the home were not injured.
Police and paramedics were called to the Lintina Street home and the man treated for his injuries, he was then taken to Campbelltown Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
