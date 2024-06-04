The Illawarra Matildas off to Paris for the Olympics

Three Illawarra footballers have been selected in the Matildas' 18-player squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics starting in July.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavssonr revealed the players he believes will bring home Australia's first Olympics football medal, at an official announcement in Sydney on Tuesday.
One of the most popular selections was naming Illawarra Stingrays product Michelle Heyman to go to her second Games, eight years after representing Australia at Rio 2016.
The 35-year-old veteran from Barrack Heights has been banging in the goals for Canberra United in the domestic A-League Women's competition.
Heyman will now be required to be Australia's main striker in the absence of injured Matildas skipper Sam Kerr.
It's a big honour for Heyman, who just four years ago thought her days as a Matilda were over, after missing out on World Cup selection in 2019.
Heyman will head to Paris with fellow Illawarra products Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord.
Arsenal star Foord got the go-ahead despite battling a hamstring injury which forced the attacker to miss the Matildas 2-0 win over China on Monday night.
Foord, the history-maker:
This will be Foord's third Olympic Games, with the Shellharbour-born attacker scoring a goal in Australia's 2-2 draw with Germany in the group stage of the RIo Olympics, where Australia was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Brazil on penalties.
At the end of that year Foord, who has played over 100 games for the Matildas, was named AFC Player of the year, becoming only the second player to win youth and senior player of the year awards.
Foord is one of eight players in the squad set to compete at three Olympic Games.
She joins captain Steph Cattley, vice-captains Emily Van Egmond and Ellie Carpenter, Mackenzie Arnold, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop in becoming three-time Olympians in Paris.
For Heyman though, her selection completes a remarkable four-month journey after her shock recall at 35 back in February, five years after retiring from international football.
Heyman, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Teagan Micah, Hayley Raso all return for their second Games, while Clare Hunt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Cortnee Vine and Clare Wheeler have been selected to make their Olympic debut.
The Matildas enter Paris off the back of Australia's best ever finish in Olympic football with fourth in Tokyo.
Drawn in a pool with former gold medallists USA and Germany along with Zambia, the team will open their campaign the day before the opening ceremony, July,25 against Germany in Marseille.
"This has been an incredibly challenging squad to select with so many quality players competing fiercely for limited spots," coach Gustavsson said.
"It has been a methodical process over the past couple of years to reach to this point, and each of the players selected bring unique and beneficial qualities to our team that will be vital for our Paris 2024 campaign.
"I would like to congratulate all the players selected and the teammates, coaches, family and friends that have brought them to this moment. I know that this team will give everything for the coat of arms and will represent Australia to the best of their ability in the true Aussie way."
Matildas Olympics schedule:
Germany v Australia at Stade de Marseille, 26 July, 3.00am AEST
Australia v Zambia at Stade de Nice, 29 July, 3.00am AEST
Australia v USA at Stade de Marseille, 1 August, 3.00am AEST
