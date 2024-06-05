Paedophile priest accused of abusing girl in Wollongong church during 1970s

A civil claim has been lodged against the Wollongong Catholic Diocese alleging a girl was sexually abused by former priest Adrian Van Klooster.
The woman, now in her late 50s, alleges Van Klooster sexually abused her in a Wollongong church and her West Wollongong home in the 1970s, and is claiming damages for pain and suffering, lost earnings, and medical expenses related to psychiatric injuries.
Van Klooster became a Father with the Catholic Church in 1996 and began his career in Wollongong. He was moved between parishes in the Illawarra and Western Australia between the 1970s and 1990s.
Van Klooster, now 82, has not been criminally convicted for any offences against the woman.
Lawyer for Judy Courtin Legal Samuel Sheppard, who has filed the claim in the Supreme Court, said his client has suffered in all facets of her life as a result of the alleged abuse.
"She's suffered from depression, anxiety disorders, personality changes, complex post traumatic stress disorder, and all of these psychiatric injuries can be tied back to the crimes she suffered as a child," Mr Sheppard said.
"It's affected her ability to maintain employment and to work to her potential in the field that she wanted to work in. As a result of that, she's lost out on earnings she should be entitled to.
"She's lived with severe psychiatric injuries for decades, which has had an enormous impact on her overall enjoyment of life."
In 2013, Van Klooster was jailed for eight years for the abuse of five children who were staying overnight at his parish house in Western Australia. After his release, Van Klooster was jailed for another year for possessing illustrations of children being abused by adults.
Mr Sheppard said court documents obtained from Van Klooster's 2003 trial stated the former priest allegedly had another female victim (not his client) in Wollongong in the 1960s or 70s.
He believes there may be more victims or witnesses who could assist with his client's claim.
"These people might be able to tell us information which shows the church had some knowledge of what Adrian Van Klooster was doing in the late 1960s and early 1970s, or if they ought to have known he was a danger to children and failed to act," he said.
The Diocese of Wollongong was contacted and said it was not appropriate to comment on any current claim.
