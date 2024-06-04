Shell Cove residents endure 'relentless' late night building noise

Shell Cove residents have been subjected to months of construction noise, well after the permitted 5pm cut off time.
Most recently, cement and pumping trucks have been working at the site of the under construction Crowne Plaza hotel, sometimes as late as 9pm at night.
The works are in contravention of the approved development application, which states that noise generating activities must only be carried out during business hours.
"Noise generating activities, including excavation, construction and delivery of equipment and materials, must only be carried out between:
No noise-generating work is to be carried out on a Sunday.
One nearby resident whose home faces the construction site said the noise was "relentless".
"It starts first thing in the morning and goes on until really late at night, even on Saturdays."
The Illawarra Mercury asked Shellharbour City Council whether works were permitted to occur outside of the standard hours but was directed to the principal certifying authority. Attempts to reach certifier McKenzie Group to find out whether construction works were permitted to occur outside of the standard hours did not receive a reply.
McKenzie Group is also the principal certifying authority on the Ancora and Nautilus apartment projects.
Nearby residents said it is common for work to occur outside of standard hours at the Ancora project and nearby roads have been closed to allow construction to occur without warning or prior notification.
Complaints to council about this have been diverted to McKenzie Group.
Councillor Jacqui Graf, whose ward covers part of Shell Cove, said there were some cases where construction could occur outside of the standard hours, but residents should be informed when and why.
"Living in an area impacted by extensive ongoing construction it is foreseeable to have to endure some noise during permissible hours till completion of the project," she said.
"I think most people would understand that at times further disturbance may be unavoidable, but a letter box drop to inform surrounding residents of any impending further disruption to their enmity e.g. noise or access etc. would be courteous and beneficial.
"In the absence of such notification, it is appropriate for anyone adversely affected outside of hours to report to Council."
After a neighbour to the construction site reached her "wit's end" a complaint was made to council and noise levels have reduced. Living in a new community they acknowledged that some disruption from construction was bound to take place, but this was the final straw.
"I have a swimming pool that I can't use because it's too noisy and full of dust, and I have solar panels that don't function correctly because they're covered in dust, all of that is fine, but that noise all day and all night is just too much."
