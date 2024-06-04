Is it a bird, is it a ... gigantic Hercules buzzing the Wollongong coast

The sky over Wollongong was taken over this morning by the roar of one of Australia's largest military planes buzzing the beaches along the city's coast at very low altitude.
The four engines of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-130 Super Hercules made anyone near the coast stop and look as it hugged the waterline, getting as low as 175 feet (53m) as it flew over Thirroul.
Shane Wietecki had been checking the surf and sitting in the sun at the Bellambi pool when the Hercules announced its presence above.
He said it flew "right in front of us with the waves in the background", giving an indication of how low it was travelling.
Mr Wietecki took these photographs showing the airborne behemoth against the Illawarra Escarpment as it cut a dramatic figure above the beach flying north towards Woonona.
Aimee Biletic was down at Belmore Basin when she heard the Hercules coming. She whipped out her phone and filmed the transport craft as it banked to chart a line along North Wollongong beach.
It had been hugging the coast from south of Bass Point, flight tracking software showed, and was at just 225 feet when it buzzed Bellambi boat ramp.
The RAAF has been contacted for comment.
The RAAF relies heavily on the C-130J-30 Hercules as a transport workhorse. But despite a 40m wingspan it is just a "medium-sized" air-lifter, according to its profile page on the air force website.
This is because at 34m metres in length it's a clear second behind the C-17A Globemaster III, which at 53m, and a 52m wingspan, is the RAAF's biggest plane.
The Hercules is used deliver cargo to airfields with relatively "short" unsurfaced runways, and airdrop cargo and paratroops by parachute.
