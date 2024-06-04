'Are they pink?' Shellharbour mall creep offered girls money to see their undies

An elderly Albion Park creep has confessed to approaching two young girls at a Shellharbour mall and offering them money to see their underwear.
The two girls, aged under 10, were using a coin-operated ride outside a shop their mother was in at Stockland Shellharbour on the afternoon of October 5 last year when Carl Antony Grey, 84, pushed his shopping trolley towards them.
CCTV cameras captured Grey approaching the girls, who were not known to him, and offering money for the ride before he asked if they were having fun.
Tendered court documents state he then sat down about five metres away while he continued to watch the girls for two minutes.
Grey again approached the girls and leaned towards the younger child and asked her, "Are you wearing pink ones?" and "You got some pink ones on, do you? Show me and I'll give you some money."
The girl, who is autistic, felt scared and believed Grey was talking about her underwear. She pulled her dress down in a bid to protect herself.
CCTV showed Grey leaving the girls, while a member of the public approached them out of concern for their welfare. The witness then alerted their mother to the incident, who then reported it to police.
Grey participated in a police interview and admitted to attending the mall and speaking with the girls, but denied making any sexualised comments or offering money to see their underwear.
At Wollongong Local Court on Monday, Grey was set to defend three charges in a hearing, however entered a last-minute guilty plea to intentionally inciting a child under 10 to do a sexual act to them.
Two charges were withdrawn. Grey will remain on bail while he awaits his sentence in July.
