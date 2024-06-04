'Ghost town': Retailers move out of Warilla Grove as homewares boom turns to bust

Half a dozen shopfronts at the Warilla Grove shopping centre are shut or vacant as the once popular shopping centre bears the brunt of consumers cutting back spending.
The latest store to close is House 2 Home, the third branch of the homewares and interiors chain to close in the Illawarra, after the much-loved Corrimal branch closed last year and the Thirroul outlet closed in 2019.
A relative of the owner said the decision to close was a "sign of the times" as shoppers tighten the purse strings.
A spokesperson for Warilla Grove said plans were underway for existing retailers to relocate to "refereshed spaces", while others were planning to expand.
"The Management team are currently in discussion with new retailers opening at the centre this year as well as the introduction of a Justice of Peace service," the spokesperson said.
"As a strong performing community shopping centre, Warilla Grove has always supported its retailers, by providing advice and assistance."
In its annual wage review released on Tuesday, June 3, the Fair Work Commission said low profits in the retail sector was behind its decision to announce a below-inflation 3.75 per cent increase in the minimum wage, as wages for many retail workers are set according to the minimum wage, rather than individual contracts or enterprise bargaining agreements.
Total retail turnover declined in the March 2024 quarter, largely due to a significant decline in household goods retailing.
Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, noting this was driven by reduced spending on homewares.
"Retail sales volumes fell for the fifth time in the past six quarters as consumers cut back on buying large household items such as furniture and electronic goods," he said.
Mr Dorber said cost of living pressures were being felt in how households had reduced spending.
"It is very clear how much consumers have pulled back on spending in response to cost of living pressures over the past two years," he said.
"With persistent price inflation on non-discretionary essentials like healthcare, education and housing, discretionary retail spending has been squeezed."
While consumers splurged on home electronics and furnishings during COVID, this trend had now reversed.
"Consumers spent big on household goods during the pandemic period, with strong sales volumes growth for furniture and electrical goods peaking in December quarter 2021. Since then, this industry has been the most affected by rising cost of living pressures with retail sales volumes falling in seven of the nine quarters since that peak," Mr Dorber said.
These trends can be seen in shopping centres around the Illawarra, and Warilla Grove is no exception.
In response to news about the closure of House 2 Home, some said it was the latest closure at the centre.
"It's starting to look like a ghost town," local shopper Lorna Phillips said.
"It's pretty disappointing, stores like that are becoming less and less."
