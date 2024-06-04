'He'll die for you': Special qualities have Zac Lomax made for Origin

Zac Lomax may not be the most polarising player in the game, but you'd have to say the newly minted NSW winger is in the grand final.
Even among Dragons fans, opinions differ wildly. Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, the Temora product has gone from club saviour, to salary cap millstone around its neck, to Origin-star-in-waiting.
Opinion remains divided this season, one in which the 24-year-old has successfully agitated for a release from the final two years of his rich deal with the Dragons to link with Parramatta from next year.
Even that has split the Red V faithful, with some in disbelief that the club would let him go right as he appears to be delivering on that long-held potential, while others would help him load the removalist truck.
The latter accuse him of refusing to do what's best for the team despite the fact he's actually been the team's best player all season - close to it at least.
Despite making a reluctant shift to the wing, his form's been good enough to force his way into the Origin arena where he will debut on Wednesday night.
You can bet views will differ on that as well, something that has long bothered his inner circle perhaps more than Lomax himself - including best mate and Dragons teammate and Blake Lawrie.
"The perception of him from the outside is very, very unfair," Lawrie said.
"He's got a really close and small circle, and if you're in that circle he'll die for you. He's such a family man and the most generous and loyal bloke you'll ever meet.
"He's one of my best mates and he'd do anything for you. As far as I'm concerned, there's no one more deserving of the [Origin] opportunity and he deserves to be out there in that sky blue jersey.
"Queensland will be after him, but he'll rise to that challenge, I guarantee it.
"He's that competitive, and he just hates losing. He gets bitter and he's sore loser, which is a good thing.
"He trains so hard, he's that fit, he wins everything. In wrestling he'll beat a lot of the boys, he's very strong in the gym as well because he's competitive and wants to win everything."
Lawrie's confident that will extend to the in-house Origin rivalry, with Lomax is part of a three-strong Dragons contingent that includes Queenslanders Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su'A.
"Dozer (Hunt) and Su'A will be having the banter with him and saying to get after him," Lawrie said.
"That's the way Lomax is. Everyone likes to knock him down a peg because he likes to let everyone know when he's going well, but he deserves to be there.
"He's been working very hard, the same as the other [Origin] boys as well. Jaydn's had a great preseason and Dozer's obviously our skipper and very experienced.
"They'll go out there and do themselves, their families and the club proud."
The Dragons made a decent fist of their absence in Saturday's come-from behind win over Penrith, with Lawrie feeling his side turned a corner with the result.
"It was really a turning-point game for us because, yeah Penrith had six of their top players out, but we had five of our top players out as well," Lawrie said.
"You take Benny [out], you take Su'A who's been outstanding and Lomax has been giving us nearly 200 metres a game at the back of the field. Obviously we've lost Hame (Sele) and Birdy (Jack Bird) through injury.
"It was a good bounce back [to adversity] in the second half and we needed that as a group. Like Flano said, we showed a bit of character and a bit of grit and resilience.
"If we stick to our game plan and play the game how we want to play, we can go out there and compete with the best sides.
"We're just trying to chase consistency as a group. Most of our performances have been good one week then poor the next week.
"We haven't really strung two good halves together, so we need to go out there on Friday night and really build off our second-half performance against Penrith."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.