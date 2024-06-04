'I suffered in silence for 10 years.' why this miner is swinging against the 'black dog'

Former Illawarra Hawks player Luke Doherty suffered in silence for over 10 years battling depression and anxiety.
it's only in recent times that the 42-year-old has come out of the shadows to speak out about his mental health battles in the hope he can help others who have suffered in silence for too long.
Doherty has arrived at this point in his life thanks largely to the love and support of his family and friends.
Playing golf, especially with his fellow South32 miners, has also done wonders for the mental health of the Calderwood father-of-four.
"The doctors and people from organisations like the Black Dog Institute, that I have spoken to over the years, all say how important it is to be active and connect with people. And they're 100 per cent right," Doherty said.
"For me now, it's all about playing golf with my mates, especially with some of the guys from work.
"I do refer to depression as the black dog. So when I'm out on the golf course, I'm keeping or hitting the black dog away pretty much.
"I've always loved sport but since I've started playing golf I can't tell you how much joy it has given me.
"My mental health has gone from strength to strength. I've probably got the best mental health I've had in two to three years."
Doherty wants his fellow miners and other people struggling with their mental health to know 'its okay not to be okay'.
As such he has teamed with three other South32 miners to organise the inaugural Workers in Mining Charity Golf Day.
The Dendro Weekenders Cup will be up for grabs at the event being held at Calderwood Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, June 11.
Organisers hope the event will help kick-start the conversation about the importance of good mental health, while raising money for the Black Dog Institute.
One in six Aussie workers suffer from a mental health illness and more than half will not seek support.
Furthermore, the Mates-In-Mining Suicide Prevention Group have revealed that suicide rates are 80 per cent higher in the mining, construction and energy sectors than in the general Australian population.
"That's why this event will not be a one-off. We want this to be an annual event and we plan on running social weekends so all our miners from our local area can get together, play some golf and just connect and enjoy each others' company," Doherty said.
"Two years ago I hit a complete rock bottom and struggled to get up to go to work, but lucky for me I reached out for support, spoke up, and got the help I needed from my wife, family, friends and workplace.
"We hope that by combining the health benefits of golf, with the opportunity to create connections, we can encourage workers in the mining industry to create healthier habits to improve their wellbeing.
"I'm on a mission to break down the stigma around mental health underground, so that others don't have to suffer in silence like I did for so long."
Organisers are still seeking donations and for local businesses to sponsor holes along the course, with the goal to fundraise $5000 for the Black Dog Institute.
Those who want to support the cause can donate by heading to the Team Black Dog website.
"The Black Dog Institute is close to my heart. They were the first point of contact for me that started my journey to get help," Doherty said.
"They were at our work doing a presentation training session put on by an employee over 10 years ago now.
"A lot of that stuff he was talking about resonated with me and I went back and mentioned I'm kind of struggling and need help and he encouraged me to go to my doctor and seek help, and I did.
"I did suffer in silence for 10 years just at home and sort of hid behind it and wasn't in front of it. I'm trying not to hide now, I want to get in front of it and be proactive in getting help I need."
