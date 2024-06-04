Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips in hospital for tumour removal

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips is undergoing surgery to remove a large oral tumour.
On a Facebook post, Ms Phillips said she wasn't sure at this stage how serious the tumour was.
"I do not know whether the tumour is benign or something more sinister, although tests over recent months have been as good as they can be," Ms Phillips posted.
She said that after the surgery in a Sydney hospital, she would take "an extended period of time" to recover at home.
"I take reassurance from feeling healthy and positive, and having a very supportive loving family," she said.
"Please do one thing for me today and every day, hug your loved ones, support our most vulnerable; reach out and make sure they are okay.
"I'm looking forward to being back out and about across our beautiful region, in the communities I adore, as soon as I can."
Ms Phillips also used the moment as a chance to remind others to pay attention to their health.
"It's also a timely reminder to make sure that you look after your own health," she said.
"Don't delay, do that regular health check. If you're concerned about your health, see your health practitioner, it could just help save your life."
