What's that Skip? You beat an Albion Park fox at its own game?

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 4 2024 - 3:13pm
A swamp wallaby chasing an adult fox at Albion Park, still images taken from CCTV. Footage by WIRES
A swamp wallaby chasing an adult fox at Albion Park, still images taken from CCTV. Footage by WIRES

It's not that often you get to witness a wallaby out foxing a fox, but it's happened at Albion Park.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

