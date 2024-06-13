Should Britain lose their marbles?

With a title like this it's easy to see how some would assume it's going to include a whole load of Brit bashing.
Certainly that's what one of the defenders of British behaviour who appears in this episode thought when host Marc Fennell approached him for an interview.
But then he watched a few episodes of the first season and found it was far more even-handed than the show title might suggest.
Which is one of the appealing aspects of this show. This episode is about the Parthenon Marbles, which were once known as the Elgin Marbles after Brit Lord Elgin who took them from Greece and brought them to England.
Fennell interviews people on both side - the Brit defender who believes Elgin was saving the marbles from destruction and those who think Britain should give the things back.
At the end of the episode, I couldn't tell which way Fennell wants us to think. Instead he gives us the information and we're left to come to our own conclusion.
One other thing I learned from this show is the marbles in question aren't actually big round rocks, like I'd always pictured when I'd heard the phrase "Elgin's Marbles". Rather, they're a collection of sculptures made of marble.
It made me feel really stupid.
The pitch for this show would have been easy, and made TV execs think the creators were insane. "So, we're going to catch dangerous creatures and then make them bite or sting us to see how much it hurts," they must have said.
"They" are Adam Thorn and Rob Alleva (who is nicknamed Caveman for no discernible reason). Yes, they say they're looking to update some "pain index" created by some other guy who also let things bite and sting him.
But really, that's just a cover story. They obviously saw there was an angle in getting chomped and stung on TV.
In this episode they go to Bolivia to capture and then get stung by a warrior wasp, goliath bird-eating spider and the executioner wasp.
And guess what? They hurt. I'm sure that's really all that most people need to know. The degree of the pain isn't necessary to know - it's enough to know it will hurt so you make sure you don't get bitten or stung by them.
Back in 2003 Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott released The Corporation, which made headlines by showing that corporations are bad.
Well, derr, you say. But they went about it in an interesting way. Given a corporation has most of the same legal rights as a person, they took some psychological diagnostic criteria to find out what sort of person a corporation was.
And they found out it was a psychopath.
Now, they're back with an updated version, where the corporations have reacted to that negative assessment and moved to show us they're soft and cuddly by claiming to be eco-friendly, concerned about the environment and making sure they buy good PR by donating money every now and then.
But underneath, they're all still the same. Still about making money and avoiding paying tax.
So still a psychopath. Just one that is a bit better at hiding that fact from everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.