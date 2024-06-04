Two injured after car collides with mobility scooter, hits school fence in Bomaderry

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a car and pedestrian crash at Bomaderry.
The car was travelling along the Princes Highway when it left the road, flipped onto its side, and hit someone on a mobility scooter outside Nowra Anglican College at 11.10am on Tuesday, June 4.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man aged in his 60s was on the scooter at the time of the crash.
The person on the scooter and an occupant of the car were taken to Shoalhaven Hospital, with one of them suffering chest injuries.
One of two southbound lanes were closed for some time following the collision and there was very heavy southbound traffic.
If you witnessed the crash or have information that could assist police call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.