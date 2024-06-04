Illawarra Mercury
Two injured after car collides with mobility scooter, hits school fence in Bomaderry

GE
Nadine Morton
By Glenn Ellard, and Nadine Morton
June 4 2024 - 2:26pm
Emergency services at the scene of a car rollover on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Picture by FRNSW Nowra
Emergency services at the scene of a car rollover on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Picture by FRNSW Nowra

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a car and pedestrian crash at Bomaderry.

Glenn Ellard

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

