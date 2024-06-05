Wollongong residents with flood damage face anxious wait amid rain forecast

Residents living along the northern Illawarra's creeks say they are "stuck in no man's land" when it comes to fixing the damage to their properties, and fear it will only get worse as the region faces another stretch heavy rain.
After the massive downpour on April 6 which damaged numerous homes across the region, Woonona's Dale Collins said he has been left to deal with debris which flows into his property from upstream.
And in Bulli, Dan Ayling whose home was damaged during in 2022, fears his house is now endangered and that he is paying rates for land he cannot use.
With Wollongong City Council advising residents that "the responsibility for managing and protecting land rests with its property owners", Mr Ayling said he has resorted to a temporary fix, using concrete to protect the bank from further erosion.
"I'm looking at means to try and stop it getting any worse," he said.
"I've had engineers around and they can draw up plans that are going to cost $300,000 to build a retaining wall to withstand it [floods] but it's just out of our reach. We can't afford that."
"It's concerning, you just don't know how bad it is going to get."
With debris, including a tree stump, still in his backyard from the April 6 flood, Mr Collins said he hasn't contacted the council, as he spent six months looking for help after a previous flood only to be told "it wasn't their responsibility".
"Most of the damage was caused by stuff flowing downstream," he said of his property which has part of Collins Creek flowing through it.
"Everything comes from further up ... it's council property, it's all nature reserve, it's all bushland.
"That just flows straight down into everyone's backyard and I've never seen anyone up there cleaning it."
A spokesperson for the council previously told the Mercury that "private property owners and councils are responsible for safeguarding their own assets against such events".
"Council does not conduct works on private land to protect privately-owned assets," they said.
The council will be hosting a community drop-in session in Thirroul on Friday, June 7, to hear about concerns and issues stemming from April's floods.
Mr Ayling said it was "lucky I wasn't killed" when the retaining wall in his backyard collapsed during the April 2022 floods.
The Bulli resident was filming a video of what he called a "liquid avalanche" shortly before the collapse of his retaining wall, which was built by the Wollongong City Council after the 1998 floods.
"I wouldn't be here today because the wall above me, the whole lot went so I would have been dragged underneath the wall," he said.
"The photos don't give it justice, when you're standing there it feels like the Grand Canyon."
He is one of many residents who have been told by the council that the erosion in the creeks on their properties is a private issue.
When Mr Ayling and his father went to their insurance company they were told their coverage didn't include retaining walls but after approaching the ombudsman the insurers sent an engineer to inspect the property.
"They found the council didn't build the wall properly, that there was no drainage behind it."
According to Mr Ayling, he was told in correspondence with the council that there is a corridor between National Avenue and Rex Avenue in Bulli.
He says he's been told it is "no man's land and they've got no responsibility for it".
In a second statement to the Mercury, a council spokesperson said the emergency flood waste support which was offered to residents impacted by the April 6 flood has now ended.
They advised, "Residents with natural material build-up within their creeks are encouraged to follow our creek maintenance guidelines on our website".
The website does not mention what to do if debris is brought in from upstream.
