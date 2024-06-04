'Distinctive' ink gave away alleged Windang police chase driver, court hears

An unlicensed driver accused of leading police on a chase through Windang may have been given away by his "distinctive facial ink", a court has heard.
Jordan Gibson, 30, was allegedly driving a black Volkswagen Golf along Windang Road at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, with police initiating a chase after noticing the vehicle swerving in and out of lanes.
Officers indicated to the vehicle to pull over, however it allegedly conducted a U-turn and sped off.
Police will allege while conducting the U-turn, Gibson was in their "clear" line of sight as the driver's side window was down and he looked directly at the officers.
The vehicle allegedly hit 80kmh in a 60kmg zone and continued to swerve between different lanes, before taking an "evasive" turn into the Windang Hotel car park and running a red light at Boronia Avenue.
The alleged chase was terminated due to the dangerous manner of driving. Shortly after, a member of the public waved police down and told them the vehicle went to Reddall Parade.
Police will allege the vehicle was driving 300 metres ahead on the wrong side of the road and went up onto a grassed area.
Witnesses allegedly saw the vehicle being left on Girraween Avenue and claimed Gibson ran down the road and into a backyard on the street.
Police formed a perimeter around the house while a police dog was called to the scene, but Gibson was unable to be located.
Police will allege checks on their system confirmed Gibson's identity through photographs of his "distinctive" facial tattoos and that the Volkswagen was registered in his name.
Upon his arrest, Gibson allegedly denied any knowledge of being involved in a pursuit, and said his vehicle was stolen at the time but he had not yet reported it.
Defence lawyer Lemar Miakhel argued for Gibson's release on bail at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, stating a community-based sentence would be available if his client was convicted.
Mr Miakhel said identity was an issue in the matter, but the magistrate said Gibson's ink may work against him.
Gibson told the magistrate he had an appointment at Service NSW booked to renew his driver's licence on Wednesday.
The Warrawong man is yet to enter pleas to driving with an expired licence, police pursuit driving recklessly, unregistered vehicle on the road, and using a vehicle in contravention of a minor defect notice.
Magistrate Girotto accepted the alleged pursuit wasn't the most serious and otped to grant Gibson's release, under the condition he not leave home between 12pm and 8am.
The matter was adjourned to July 16.
