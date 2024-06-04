Shell Cove residents endure 'relentless' late night building noise

Shell Cove residents will have seen their fair share of construction work over the years.
It's not the dust or the road closures that are getting on some people's nerves, but the noise, with reports that cement and pumping trucks have been working at the site sometimes as late as 9pm at night.
The works are in contravention of the approved development application, which states that noise-generating activities must only be carried out during business hours.
Reporter Connor Pearce provides the details in his story.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.