Finau hungry to stay put as Flanagan names Origin trio in extended squad

Shane Flanagan will be sweating on the fitness of his trio of Origin stars come Wednesday night, but young gun Sione Finau is desperate to remain in the top grade for this week's clash with the Tigers.
Flanagan named an extended 22-man squad on Tuesday, with Zac Lomax, Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su'A listed in the reserves.
The Dragons face the Tigers in Wollongong just 48 hours after Origin I on Wednesday night, with all three tipped to play big minutes.
Whether they back up will likely be a game-day call, with Flanagan naming a 17 unchanged from the one that secured an impressive come-from-behind win over Penrith last week.
The victory was Finau's first taste of NRL action this year, with a line break from the second-half kickoff setting in motion a 22-0 onslaught for his side.
It came nine months after an untimely syndesmosis inury cut his NRL debut short just 20 minutes into the contest.
Having also undergone off-season shoulder surgery, the 22-year-old was unsure how long it would be until he got his second taste of the top grade despite a run of stand-out NSW Cup form.
"I was extremely grateful to get an opportunity early in the year," he said.
"Obviously I fell short in my debut. You barely [ever] see that for anyone to debut, playing only 20 minutes as a winger and having to put the team under pressure.
"I had a good year last year building up to that. At that moment, I just thought 'I've got to get through rehab'. That's what I focused on through preseason.
"I got a shoulder reco at the same time. I'd been carrying it for two years, so I had to get it done at some point. It was the perfect time, the off-season.
"I'm extremely grateful for (NSW Cup coach) Ben Woolf helping me with my craft this year and I feel like I've really gotten better through the rounds."
Finau hasn't been alone in thriving under Woolf in recent weeks, with Flanagan banking on the right-edge connection with Jesse Marschke and Max Feagai last week.
All three have been retained, along with Mat Feagai, for Friday's clash with the Tigers in Wollongong, with Finau saying the combination made for a seamless jump to the top grade.
"I played all on the left side last year with Sav (Savelio Tamale) at centre, but Flano just put me down for the Charity Shield match on the right," he said.
"I've been there ever since and me and Max have been building something pretty special. He does his job and he puts me over the line.
"Props to him and Jesse, they're the reason why I get over. I have to just catch and put it down.
"It's all about trust and I feel like that's what we've had. There's not been a lot of tries conceded on our right side.
"I think that's what Flano's seen on on our right side of NSW Cup between Max, Jesse and I, and it's a win for all of us seeing players go through [to first grade]."
It remains to be seen whether Lomax backs up, but Finau says he's preparing to reprise his role from last week.
"That's where I want to be, on the right wing," he said.
"I'm happy to play anywhere, I'll play left or right, but I'm happy to maintain where I am. Whatever happens, happens, that's what it footy is, it's just what you've got to adapt to.
"I've just got a job to do and that's all I'm thinking about. I'm not thinking outside the box or whether Zac's coming back.
"It doesn't doesn't change anything about how I prepare or how I try and play.
"We've just got to carry on with what we put out there in that second half against Penrith. The mentality is just 'don't fall away from what you've done'."
