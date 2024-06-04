Penrith truck driver accused of horror Bulli Pass crash that killed colleague

A removalist truck driver allegedly drove in a dangerous manner on Bulli Pass before a horror crash in which his colleague Mikaio Isaako was thrown out the windscreen and killed earlier this year.
Mosa Vaimalu, aged 40 of Penrith, did not appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday when his matter was briefly mentioned for the first time since the February 16 collision.
The case was adjourned to July 31 to allow time for a brief of evidence to be served.
Mikaio, 43, was seated in the Hino truck next to his younger brother Robert Isaako, 40, while their colleague Vaimalu was allegedly driving it on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at about 1.40pm.
Moments later the brothers were thrown out the windscreen when the truck allegedly crashed into a BMW 4WD and hit a concrete barrier.
The truck had one of its sides completely sheared off, with furniture and debris spilling out onto Lawrence Hargrave Drive and a separate road under the overpass.
Mikaio, also known as Michael, died at the scene, while Robert and Vaimalu were airlifted to hospital. Robert fought for his life and underwent surgery at Liverpool Hospital.
The three men in the truck worked for Bankstown family removals business DJacks.
A 40-year-old Canberra woman in the BMW was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious injuries.
The road remained closed for hours following the crash as Crash Investigation Unit detectives gathered evidence. The truck was taken for mechanical examinations.
After his release from hospital in March, Vaimalu was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered and he remains on bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.