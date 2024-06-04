Two charged over copper theft at Russell Vale mine

A man and woman are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Russell Vale's shut down coal mine.
Police allege two drums of copper wiring were taken from the site off the Princes Highway at about 4pm on Sunday, June 2.
Following investigations, police attended a unit on Carters Lane, Towradgi about 1.30pm the next day.
During a search of the property, officers seized a large quantity of copper wiring, including a large drum worth an estimated $10,000.
A 44-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
The man was charged with aggravated in dwelling in company steal, and break out.
The woman was charged with goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and breach of bail.
They were refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, June 4.
Wollongong Resources was forced to shut its Russell Vale operation in February after an underground gas fire - the fifth on-site in the past five years - prompted a prohibition notice from the Resources Regulator.
