Portrait of Vivian, beating heart of Wollongong Art Gallery, among Archibald finalists

A top Sydney artist's portrait of an iconic and much-adored Wollongong Art Gallery staff member has been chosen as an Archibald finalist.
Karen Black's painting of Vivian Vidulich, who has worked at the Burelli Street gallery since 1999, was one of 57 selected from 1005 entries in this year's Archibald Prize.
Black said it felt great to be a contender in Australia's oldest portrait award, but she was especially thrilled to have cast the spotlight on Vidulich, whom she described as "a really important woman in the art world who hasn't been recognised before".
Black said her "generous, gentle and kind" friend had been a fierce champion of artists and makers over many decades, positioning her as a pivotal player in the Wollongong creative scene and beyond.
"She goes to all of these exhibitions and she's really got a handle on contextualising what is contemporary art and what's interesting and what's relating to Wollongong," Black said.
"She's instrumental in bringing artists to the table, for the gallery to have shows and for their collection."
Black said what made 71-year-old Vidulich - who has had her portrait painted in the past by Western Sydney artist Linda Brescia - a particularly fascinating subject was her distinctive personal style.
While intensely interested in fashion, Vidulich stopped following trends in her youth, instead committing to an all-black, tailor-made skirt, top and jacket, stacked ear piercings, long jet-black hair, eyeliner and red lipstick - a signature look that's served her well for decades.
"She has all these specialist things that she wears, like an Issey Miyake handbag, and she always has the same look and I kind of layered all of those symbols over the portrait," Black said.
For her part, Vidulich - who responded with quiet elation to the Archibald announcement - said she had complete faith in Black's ability to capture her essence in portrait form.
"I gave her free rein because I respect her enormously and I know she gets me and that it would be an amazing and truthful painting," Vidulich said.
Two Wollongong stars received nods in the highly prestigious art event - Christopher Zanko, 31, in the Wynne Prize and Nick Santoro, 29, in the Sulman Prize. Read about their entries here.
The Archibald is awarded annually to the best portrait, while Wynne recognises either landscape paintings depicting Australian scenery or figure sculptures and the Sulman is for subject painting, genre painting or murals.
