Wollongong's mighty Caitlin Foord mural the mark of a star

A larger-than-life tribute to one of Wollongong's favourite daughters is taking shape in the city centre.
Caitlin Foord will keep permanent watch over visitors to Wollongong Central, with a mural featuring the homegrown Matildas star nearing completion at the shopping complex's Market St entrance on Tuesday evening.
The painting is the work of lauded Illawarra muralist Claire Foxton and comes as Foord was on Tuesday named in Tony Gustavsson's Paris 2024 Olympic squad.
The selection makes Foord one of seven Matildas set to play at their third Olympics. She is one of three Illawarra footballers to make the squad.
The former Illawarra Stingrays player and Illawarra Sports High School graduate has carved out a stellar international career, joining powerhouse Arsenal in 2020 and playing a starring role in the Matilda's glass ceiling-shattering 2023 World Cup showing.
The 29-year-old was sidelined with a hamstring injury during Australia's final pre-Paris friendly hit-out, against China in Sydney on Monday night, having lasted just 15 minutes in the first match of the two-game series.
