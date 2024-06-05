Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gerringong's bodyboarding legend Pollard to surf in Shark Island Challenge

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong bodyboarding legend Lilly Pollard is gearing up for the Cronulla Shark Island Challenge. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Gerringong bodyboarding legend Lilly Pollard is gearing up for the Cronulla Shark Island Challenge. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Legendary Gerringong bodyboarder Lilly Pollard is set to be amongst illustrious company at the famous Cronulla Shark Island Challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.