Gerringong's bodyboarding legend Pollard to surf in Shark Island Challenge

Legendary Gerringong bodyboarder Lilly Pollard is set to be amongst illustrious company at the famous Cronulla Shark Island Challenge.
In her first return to top level competition since her 2022 Pipeline Women's Bodyboarding Championships win in Hawaii, Pollard will be just one of 24 athletes taking part in the gruelling swell in The Shire.
The former Australian champion will be the sole female taking part in the competition, which is set to start on Monday, June 10, pending the conditions.
Shark Island can only be surfed for two hours on either side of high tide and a miscalculated move can land you on dry reef, meaning the event cannot go ahead unless conditions are ideal. As a result, there is an event waiting period up until June 30.
The Shark Island Challenge is touted as Cronulla's only international surfing event, which first began in 1997. Since its inception, it has grown year-on-year to be one of the most iconic events globally. The 2024 edition will mark its return, following its hiatus in 2017.
As for Pollard, she said she was buzzing to get out in the water and take part in the invitational.
"I'll be the only female competing so it's pretty crazy," Pollard said.
"I'm pretty excited to be competing with 10-time world champion Mike Stewart who is in his sixties now and is the GOAT (greatest of all time) of bodyboarding. In my heat I've got Andrew Lester who is a Cronulla local.
"So it's going to be a tough heat, but I'm just excited to be part of it and stoked that they've invited me after 30 years of bodyboarding."
Pollard said the event would hold special significance for her personally.
"It's massive for me because the world tour and all the competition seen in bodyboarding has been in a bit of disarray with competitors not doing the world tour anymore," she said.
"So to have this kind of prestigious event where they've invited all the best riders in the world, that's huge for me."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.