How family has inspired Albion Park IPL legend Chris Nathaniel along the way

From Warilla to the Wolves, from Porto to Albion Park, Chris Nathaniel's family has always been the driving factor for the Illawarra Premier League legend.
Nathaniel - who is currently in his 10th year at the White Eagles in the IPL - has had an illustrious footballing career which has seen him play overseas in Portugal and also spend six years in the Wollongong Wolves first team.
But his family has always come first along the way.
In his 10 years at APWE, Nathaniel has two major highlights. Firstly, winning the 2016 grand final and secondly, claiming the 2023 league championship. The latter milestone however was even more special due to the fact that his wife Paige, along with his two kids Vance (six) and Nash (four) were there to hold the trophy alongside him.
Family has been a common theme along the way for the 32-year-old.
"To be able to win the [2023] premiership with my young ones and my family watching, it was unreal," Nathaniel said
"Last year was probably the best experience I've had in just being able to share it with my kids. My six-year-old, he's mental about all sports. So it was good to be able to share that with him."
Nathaniel said his wife Paige - as well has his parents Pat and Jim - had been massive for him along the way with the inevitable ups and downs that comes with being a high level sportsperson.
"They've been massive. Paige has been there since day one of my senior career," he said.
"I remember when I was about 15 or 16 when I first played youth grade for the Wolves, she was there for that. She's been there the whole way.
"I spent a bit of time over at Porto. I was supposed to go to a few different clubs and I ended up getting a bit homesick. So that put an end to it. When I was at Porto. It was pretty mentally tough, and pretty ruthless. I just ended up missing the family and I came back.
"So that was a big part of me wanting to come home as well. I had a good relationship with Paige and we've always had a good relationship and wanted the same thing. So it's been massive having her and my parents as well."
Not only is Nathaniel now in the middle of attempting to win a 2024 title with his beloved Albion Park, he is also trying to produce the next generation of footballers.
"I'm coaching my youngest, so that's been a whole different experience altogether. But it's good to be able to have fun with him and his team and teach them a thing or two."
Originally a Warilla junior, Nathaniel then moved to Southern Branch, before getting his shot at the Wolves. From there, he earned a move overseas at Porto in Portugal, before coming back home with the Wolves and then moving to the White Eagles a decade ago after being convinced to play there by his best mate and former teammate, Bojan Caric (who now plays for Oak Flats).
After playing under a number of coaches at the club, Nathaniel placed the team's current mentor George Antoniou in extremely high regard.
"George is one of the best coaches I've had," the defender added.
"He's one of the best people managers I've dealt with. He understands different personalities really well. I actually wasn't going to play last year until he called me and said when I'm ready that I'd be able to come back. It got to the point where I was missing it and I ended up going back.
"So between him and [assistant coach] Anthony Guido and the other coaching stuff, they're really good to play under.
"The team is a really good mix as well. There's a few boys with kids now, so we all know what we're going through and then you have the younger guys that keep it fun and enjoyable. It's a good bunch of boys. Everyone gets along well, and it's good for your mental health to be able to escape everyday life and go and kick the ball around."
Nathaniel and his APWE teammates area in the midst of preparing for a tough test in round 13 of the IPL when they play a resurgent Port Kembla at Terry Reserve on Sunday, June 9.
Albion Park quickly recovered from their first loss of the season against Coniston in a top-of-the-table clash (May 25) with a 5-0 thumping of Corrimal last round. That win sees them sit in second on the table.
Nathaniel said Port Kembla would be difficult following their recent 4-1 win against Cringila.
'Cono were pretty impressive. I think they've got a good, young team that play good football," he said.
"So I think for us, it's about improving and getting to our best and reaching out potential. With the squad we have, we should be pushing to win trophies.
"I think last weekend [against Corrimal] was probably the post put together game we've had. So hopefully we're on the right track.
"Port Kembla will be a tough one. They've got some results so far. When we beat them earlier in the season [1-0] they almost equalised it at the end there. So we're expecting a tough game."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 3pm.
