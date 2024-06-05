Illawarra bus companies in long-running battle

There was no shortage of battles between bus companies plying their trade on the northern suburbs route back in the 1900s.
With a number of different companies all fighting for business, it was commonplace to hear of the bus from one company driving slowly along the route to sweep up all the passengers before their competitors arrived.
Another tactic saw one bus park alongside another, blocking their doors to stop them picking up fares. And it wasn't unheard of to send a non-timetabled bus out on the road to snatch a rival's customers.
Sometimes it seemed to be quite personal, as was the case when it came to rival companies Dion's and Rowles. From the 1920s to the 1940s, there were numerous newspaper reports of the tensions between the two.
In May 1928, Tom Dion and Michael Rowles faced court where each alleged the other wanted to fight them.
Rowles - a bus driver for the family firm - claimed Dion came up to him on the street and said he'd heard Rowles wanted to fight him. Rowles said no, to which he claimed Dion said "all right, I will get you on the road some night".
Dion claimed Rowles was the problem; slandering him around town and even using the racial epithet "yellow".
He admitted confronting Rowles in the street, but only to settle the matter face-to-face.
"What is your game, spinning tales about me and running me down?" Dion told the court he said to Rowles. "You will have to cut it out or come round the back and settle it."
However, Dion said he didn't mean a fight, he just wanted to go down a back street to have a chat with Rowles.
The judge figured he couldn't charge one and not the other, so both were fined.
In November that same year the two bus rivals were back in court, with Dion accused of throwing rocks at a Rowles bus, and Dion in turn alleging he was assaulted by Michael Rowles.
Michael said he was collecting fares on a bus driven by his brother. When they stopped at Thirroul after dropping off their last passengers, Dion and two others jumped out of a bus across the road.
"Now, you blokes, we've got you," he alleged Dion said. "We will bash your brains out."
Rowles told his brother to floor it and, as the bus drove away, he claimed Dion picked up stones from the road and threw them at the bus. The rear window was shattered and another hit the roof.
In what may have suggested a source for the tensions, Rowles admitted in court the family had applied for the Dion bus route previously and may do so again if Tom Dion was convicted.
Dion admitted there was "unpleasantness" between the two families but he claimed on that night he was just walking across the road to see if there were any passengers waiting for him.
He claimed Rowles said "take this you yellow bastard" and then kicked him in the stomach. "I fell down and he jumped out and kicked me again."
Both parties called witnesses that supported their side of the story, which made it tricky for the judge.
In the end, he dismissed Dion's claim of assault, and Rowles' claim of malicious damage but, oddly upheld the complaint about stone throwing. Dion later appealed the stone-throwing decision but was unsuccessful.
In March 1931, Dion appeared on the margins of another allegation of assault by a member of the Rowles family.
This time, Dion's bus driver Ernest Parkes claimed he was standing on the roadside with another man at North Wollongong when Reuben Rowles pulled up on a motorbike and asked "Which one of you bastards wants a piece of me?".
"A Rowles bus then came along and pulled up," the Mercury court report stated. "Six persons, including Mr, Mrs, Miss and Don Rowles got out and defendant then started punching [Parkes], who received about six heavy blows."
A another witness alleged he'd heard Mrs Rowles call out "go on, knock their heads off".
When another Dion's bus came along, the Rowles family left.
In his defence, Rueben Rowles claimed Parkes had called him over and then grabbed the bike. When he saw a Rowles bus come along, he called for help.
"I was not going to tackle two of them - I didn't want a hiding," Reuben told the court. "I wouldn't be averse to giving any of Dion's men a hiding if they picked on me."
The magistrate claimed it was a very unusual case and dismissed it without charging anyone.
In November 1931 Edward Dion claimed he was on the receiving end of stone-throwing, by one Reuben Rowles.
Donald Rowles overtook Dion in a bus leaving Balgownie, followed by Reuben on a motorbike. Ed Dion said he drove on and saw the bus and bike pulled over to the side of the road. As he passed, Dion claimed Reuben stepped out from in front of the parked bus and threw a stone, smashing the windscreen.
Reuben said he had not been on a motorbike that night and threw no stones at a Dion bus.
The magistrate dismissed all charges, which prompted Dion's lawyer to note Dion had requested he objected to the magistrate hearing the case as he was biased towards the Rowles family. He said he had dissuaded Dion from that course of action but, after hearing the verdict, decided his client was right.
While that case was unwinding, Don Rowles was in court for running into a Dion bus in Keira Street. Constable Russell testified that he had seen marks on the Rowles bus and asked if he had hit the Dion's bus - to which Don said yes.
Several witnesses testified they had seen the Rowles bus driving at speed down Keira Street from Crown Street, colliding with Ed Dion's bus, which was reversing into its parking area outside the Grand Cinema.
Despite the evidence of witnesses and police, the judge claimed to have doubt and dismissed the case.
In 1936, the Dion family finally had a win over the Rowles, when Ed Dion sued for damage after a Rowles bus sideswiped one of their own.
Albert Rowles, who was driving the bus, claimed it was Dion who had weaved across the road and hit him.
The judge didn't buy it, awarding Dion 13 pounds in damages.
The climax to the Dion-Rowles rumbles happened in 1944 when a bus driven by Albert Rowles collided with a Dion's bus at Corrimal.
Albert ended up in court charged with drink-driving, failing to report an accident and driving in a dangerous manner.
When Rowles turned up to report the accident to police the following day, his words didn't help him. In court, Constable Kiernan said Rowles told him he had driven on to Towradgi and then stopped. After that, Rowles seemed to have blacked out.
"The next thing I knew I found myself sitting on a seat in Marine Parade, Wollongong. That was about 10.30pm and I don't know how I got there," the constable claimed Rowles said.
Rowles admitted to having "two half schooners" of beer at 4pm but no more. That didn't jibe with other witnesses claiming he'd had a few whiskies as well before starting his run from Bulli into Wollongong.
A passenger on the Rowles bus testified that he had to tell Albert that his headlights were off, prompting him to fumble with the instrument panel while driving.
That saw Albert stray onto the wrong side of the road and not pull up at stops to let passengers off.
Another passenger said Rowles' breath smelt of liquor and was glassy-eyed.
Les Dion Sr was driving the Dion bus that night and testified that Rowles was on the wrong side of the road. So Les pulled off as far as he could, but Rowles still hit him.
Rowles admitted thinking the accident was a dream until he went back out of the house and saw the damage to the bus.
He denied in court he was weaving all over the road or smelt of liquor. He also claimed he had nothing to drink at Bulli at 6pm before starting his run into Wollongong.
The magistrate found Rowles guilty of drink-driving and fined him 18 pounds, including costs.
"I regard this matter as serious," the magistrate said. "When a man drives a bus he is responsible for the lives of a number of people."
The serious nature of this case may have somehow led to an end of hostilities between the two families. From this point on, there appears to be no further newspaper reports of Dion vs Rowles court battles - which was probably a handy thing for their passengers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.