Police investigating after cyber attack shuts Barnett's Couriers

Police from the cybercrime squad are investigating a reported cyber attack on Wollongong trucking business Barnett's Couriers that crippled the business, forcing it to close last month.
Detectives commenced investigations on May 6 following the reported attack.
The cyber attack occurred in April, forcing the business to become non-operational and stand down most of its staff, including contracted drivers.
Three weeks later, the company decided to shut the business, citing the inability to restore the company's systems.
"Although we have been working tirelessly with leading IT consultants to restore our systems, regrettably we have been unable to overcome these challenges and we have made the difficult decision to cease operating Barnett's Couriers," an automated email sent in response to inquiries stated at the time.
"We want to thank you, our customers, for the loyalty you have shown to our business for over 40 years."
Following the decision to cease operations and close the business, many truck drivers were left in the dark, some who had worked for the business for over a decade.
Staff and customers were concerned about what the data breach could mean for their personal data.
Under the Commonwealth Privacy Act, businesses with an annual turnover of more than $3 million must notify the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and affected individuals if a data breach occurs.
The federal government is considering extending these requirements to small businesses with a turnover of under $3 million, as part of sweeping changes that have been described as a wake up call for many businesses.
Fines for lax data protection practices that could lead to serious or repeated privacy breaches can go up to $50 million, three times the value of any benefit obtained or 30 per cent of the company's adjusted turnover - whichever is higher.
