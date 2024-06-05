Two-lot property in Yallah offers resort lifestyle

House of the Week
Bed 6 | Bath 4 | Car 7
Combining space and modern luxury, this exclusive acreage presents a range of possibilities for a large family, or even two families.
Listing agent Leanne Brailey from First National Wollongong said the property spans across a two-lot subdivision.
"The entire site on 9000 square metres is perfect for those wanting the rural lifestyle of open land with a beautiful homestead or for those looking to run a family business with large equipment," Leanne said.
"There is also the ability to sell the two lots separately. Lot 1 is 5657 square metres and features the current homestead, while Lot 2 is a vacant block consisting of 3343 square metres, ideal for those looking to build their perfect home with a DA approved 700 square metre building envelope for a second dwelling."
The current home offers a fabulous blend of modern finishes, generous internal living zones and an impressive outdoor entertaining zone.
The open plan living/dining area seamlessly flows into the sleek kitchen, featuring walk-in pantry and large stone island bench.
Escape to the bedroom wing which presents a sanctuary for the whole family. It hosts six spacious bedrooms, including a main suite complete with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. The additional guest bedroom ensures everyone has their own private space.
Keeping pace with the busy work life and health balance there is a home office and multimedia/gym to meet all your professional and fitness needs.
Step outside and be greeted by an entertainer's paradise. The property features a stunning resort-style in-ground pool, perfect for those hot summer days, and a built-in child's playground to keep the little ones entertained.
Car enthusiasts will be delighted by the six-car workshop, complete with a hoist. A dream come true for those who love working on their vehicles or need extra space for their hobbies.
"It is very rare to find such an impressive home acreage positioned so close to both Wollongong and Shellharbour," Leanne said.
"The private estate is surrounded by quality homes and will appeal to a wide range of buyers."
The property will go to auction on Saturday, June 15 as one complete site, then if needed as two separate lots.
