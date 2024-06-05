Thousands of trees planted to feed Shellharbour's flying foxes

Planting thousands of trees at Albion Park alongside the Princes Motorway will help keep flying foxes out of people's backyards.
On Tuesday, Shellharbour City Council had organised another community tree planting on the patch of land near John O'Dwyer Oval.
The latest planting is part of a $160,000 state government grant to rehabilitate foraging habitat for grey-headed flying foxes.
As part of that, 8000 seedlings would be planted by the end of the month - made up of the forest red gum, turpentine and the swamp mahogany.
Over the duration of the multi-year grant, the council and local community volunteers will plant 30,000 seedlings throughout Blackbutt Forest Reserve and Croom Reserve.
Council environment officer Emmett Weatherford said land clearing across the state had seen the flying foxes losing a lot of what would have been their feeding habitat.
"There's a particular shortage of winter and spring flowering species that they feed on," Mr Weatherford said.
"So that means in those winter and spring times they're facing a lot of food shortage events. When they're hungry, their health goes down, when their health goes down, there's more problems with interactions with people.
"When people get upset about flying foxes feeding in the fig trees in their backyard, it's because they don't have the natural foods available. So, planting sites like this provides more of that feed opportunity for them that's away from people's houses."
There is a flying fox camp at Blackbutt and, with their ability to fly up to 50 kilometres to forage, the planting at Albion Park is very close to home.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said "it warms my heart" to see council staff and the community come out to plant the seedlings.
"I'm so very proud of the council, very proud of the community," Mayor Homer said.
"I'm very proud of this region, because I think we're all getting it now and we're all getting on board in demonstrating ways to help restore the environment for our kids and our kids' kids."
