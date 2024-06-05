Five Illawarra students set to be future problem-solvers in the USA

Five Year 7 students have travelled to the United States to represent Australia at the Future Problem Solving International Conference.
The team from the Illawarra Christian School arrived in Chicago a few days early to get acclimatised to the new time zone before they headed to Indiana to tackle this year's topic of air quality.
The students were excited to be headed to the USA for the event which brings more than 2000 students from across the world to compete across three divisions.
The team of Rosie Beavan, Claire Wang, Sophia Janeski, Keira Stevens and Jessica Olsen will be competing in the Junior division after qualifying for Australia at an event in Brisbane last October.
"It encourages young people to think outside of the box and think of ways we can make a better tomorrow," Rosie said.
The team has been researching and preparing for the topic with early-morning team meetings as part of training for the event.
"It's kind of exciting how we can kind of think up ideas to solve this huge problem," Sophia said.
"We are looking up what problems there are with air quality depending on the different topics," Jessica said.
"We're looking up what problems there are with air quality, depending on different topics, and we're looking at how might poor air quality affect each of the categories negatively."
Each team member is given a different set of categories to take care of, with topics like technology, health, education, the environment and science being used to form a solution to an underlying problem identified by the team.
The team says identifying a problem is the "stressful step" of the competition, which takes place over two hours without any access to the internet.
They will be given a future scene where many different problems will be presented to them which the team must recognize before they decide on an underlying problem to focus on.
"It's basically like the overall thing that we want to achieve through the rest of our booklet," Sophia said.
"The rest of the booklet is kind of marked on your underlying problem, so if you don't do a good one then the rest of the booklet won't be marked as well as it could have been."
The team will then use their categories to come up with solutions.
"We find futuristic ideas to solve the underlying problem and then we can take it further and we explain what it is and what companies might be involved," Claire said.
After finding these possible solutions the team will decide which is the best and present it as an action plan, which involves a four-minute presentation where the team will need to incorporate a mystery quote and prop.
The team has been preparing for more than six months to go to America and for a year when you include the national qualification process.
"The most fun part is just getting to hang as a team and learning about new stuff that I didn't know about," Rosie said.
"It makes me feel a bit special that I can actually make a difference. I can help."
For Claire, she said being part of the team has helped her writing skills but admits it can be "pretty difficult while you're in lockdown to fit everything in" a sentiment echoed by Sophia.
"I feel like the most difficult part of it is probably trying to incorporate research into the booklet when you're in the midst of it ... you get really stressed, you completely forget about weaving in the research which is very important," she said.
The team has learnt a lot from tackling the topics of the qualifiers, the robotic workforce and throwaway society, which has been Keira's highlight.
"All the thing things I've learned because before I did this I didn't know a lot about these different topics, and now that I've done it, it's just been great," she said.
Their teacher, Simone Brown, says she couldn't be more proud of the group.
"I love them. They're beautiful and they've worked really hard and they're not just really intelligent and gorgeous, they're also really delightful," Ms Brown said.
"Like Claire was saying it really does improve their writing and they're just sitting here now reading feedback from their last lockdown [training session] and they take that feedback on, and then the next book that they do is always better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.