Eight must-do festivals this winter, including a new one by Shoalhaven River

Yes it's cold and there's a temptation to stay home and carb load, but put down that doughnut and hot chips, winter is the perfect time for a festival.
Music, beer, barbecues, books, films and family fun, it's all happening during the next three months in the Illawarra and beyond, including a brand new event - Bloomfield Festival.
Bloomfield is a two-day music, arts and camping festival at Coolendel Campground, alongside the Shoalhaven River, that runs from August 30 to September 1.
Harvey Sutherland, Mildlife and The Lazy Eyes will headline the long list of musical acts, and away from the main stage there's abstract film projections, roving performers and workshops.
A maximum of 1200 people will be allowed in with music lovers encouraged to stay for the entire event.
"This one will be predominantly live music and with a little bit of DJs or electronic music ... music that makes you feel good," festival director Harrison Hall said.
"We really want some people to immerse themselves in [and], for better or for worse, we've found a site that has no reception.
"Disconnecting from the outside world and immersing yourself in the music, and the arts, and the experience, and the people that are there is really something we wanted to encourage."
It's been a tough time for Australia's music festival scene with many of the big ones cancelled due to low ticket sales, so Mr Hall has taken inspiration from the best bits of the country's most well known festivals to create Bloomfield.
"We taken a lot of cues from the likes of Meredith, Golden Plains, Dark Mofo and WOMAD festival in Adelaide, all those have diverse programming, definitely a community aspect to it," he said.
Winter is definitely not the time to hibernate indoors, there's way too much on, all you've got to do is pick a festival and go.
Here's a sample of some of the upcoming festivals in the Illawarra and beyond.
The fire will start blazing at dusk, with entertainment and live performances burning bright all night at the Bonfire and Fireworks Festival. Don't miss seeing international star, Empress Stah, with her gravity-defining performance. Bring a blanket and cozy up under the stars for a night of fun and maybe even a marshmallow or two or 10.
This pub has already proved it can host a great festival - anyone go to Kangaroo Valley Regge Fest on May 18?
If you love live music, don't miss the two-day long weekend Winter Wine Festival. Some of the Australia's best music acts will be taking to the stage, with Saturday's line up to include: Icehouse, Alex Lloyd, Ash Grunwald, The Hollywood Waltz, Pallas Haze, Olivia Coggan, and Rolling Holy.
The Rubens will headline the festival on Sunday, with support acts to include: Pacific Avenue, Jack River, Daisy Pring, Darling Street, and James Burton.
Sample brews and beverages from across NSW, all served directly by the brewers themselves. There's live music, smokers cooking up mouthwatering barbecues and even a Husky Hot Wing Challenge for the daring. This family-friendly event is on at Huskisson Park, don't forget to bring a picnic rug. Tickets on sale.
Come fly a kite at this family friendly festival at Stuart Park. There's amusement rides, jumping castles, face paiting, food trucks and music. Organisers say, however, no outside kites and threads are allowed. More information.
This year's festival line-up features more than 40 award-winning authors, talented new voices, acclaimed poets, broadcasters and thinkers. There's more than 22 sessions to choose from, with captivating stories, thought-provoking discussions, and inspiring conversations. Don't miss hearing from the Mercury's own Mitch Jennings when he speaks about his debut novel. More informaiton.
This is the 10th year of the Run Nation Film Festival, it's an original, inspiring event attended by running celebrities, thousands of runners and non-runners. Submissions are received from across the globe and curated into an two-hour screening. It is not just about running, it is about celebrating the human spirit, using running as a storytelling medium. Tickets on sale.
This year's comedy festival showcase features some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs. Tickets on sale.
