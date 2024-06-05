New life for former Fairy Meadow indoor cricket centre

Two decades after the last time leather met willow at the Fairy Meadow indoor cricket centre, activity has returned to the site.
Demolition of the remainder of the former structures is nearing completion with construction of a new, multi-brand car dealership and service centre to follow.
The site will be the new home of Wollongong City Motors, combining the current dealerships on Flinders Street and the service centre on Montague Street.
Managing director Scott Wakeling said major works were imminent.
"We're pretty excited to have broken ground and progress is underway," he said.
"Hopefully within 18 months to two years we'll be in there and operating all of our dealership sites in the Wollongong area."
The prominent site on the Princes Highway has been one of Wollongong's worst eyesores when the indoor cricket centre burnt down two decades ago.
The vacant and derelict building had been graffitied and rubbish was dumped on site before some of the structures were pulled down in 2020.
At the time, the former owners proposed building a data centre once demolition was complete.
The idea of a data centre was one of many suggestions floated for the site, once owned by disgraced developer Frank Vellar, which also included a call centre for defunct telco OneTel.
The site was also contaminated by asbestos, with its removal part of an asbestos management plan requried as part of the development application for the new building works.
Last week, the sale of the Wollongong Motor Group showroom at Flinders Street was announced, and Mr Wakeling said the new location would provide a better experience for customers and a more productive layout for staff.
"The access on the Fairy Meadow site is far better than the current facilities that we have," he said.
The service centre will occupy the site of the former Cash & Carry warehouse, while the dealerships will face towards the Princes Highway.
The new owners of the Flinders Street site have proposed redeveloping the location next to North Wollongong station to take advantage of the state government's transit oriented development reforms, which would allow for multistorey apartment buildings close to major transport hubs.
However, Wollongong City Council has raised concerns about flooding surrounding North Wollongong and the loss of employment lands, with a decision on the North Wollongong site deferred until April 2025.
The stretch of Flinders Street between North Wollongong station and the CBD that was once Wollongong's auto alley has been reshaped, with a number of other car dealerships being redeveloped.
Mr Wakeling said the business was committed to remaining in Wollongong, even as kinks in the global supply chain continue to disrupt the import of cars to Australia.
"It's a big investment for the family and the business, but we see future growth there and I'm really happy with how it's progressing."
