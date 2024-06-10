Ex-UOW student facing jail time for posting woman's nude image on Discord

A software developer is facing potential jail time after he recorded and distributed intimate images of a woman without her consent on Discord and Reddit.
Aditya Varma faced Wollongong Local Court on June 5 for sentencing, after being found guilty of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent and two counts of intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent.
He defended five charges in total during a hearing last September, and was found not guilty of two offences.
The court heard Varma, who came to Australia from India in 2022 to pursue a Bachelor of Computer Science at the University of Wollongong, took a picture of a woman from behind without her consent while the pair were engaged in a sexual act in her bedroom.
Varma was found guilty of posting the image to a chatroom on the instant messaging platform Discord.
"You sent the photo of me without me even knowing, I didn't even know you took it. I don't trust you," the woman later told Varma in a text message.
"What photo? There's no photo," he lied.
Varma was also found guilty of posting a blurred intimate image of the woman to the popular forum website Reddit.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning told the court in April the images were uploaded to a readily accessible platform that could be viewed by whoever logged in, which would have had significant psychological impacts to the victim.
"The times that photograph was viewed was in the thousands," he said.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said he found Varma guilty based off his own evidence from a police interview and text messages between him and the complainant.
In the police interview, Varma identified himself and the complainant in one of the images and initially said she was aware he took the picture. He admitted he posted it without her permission.
"Clearly he has posted that as some sort of evidence of sexual conquest," the magistrate said in April.
Sgt Manning argued the threshold for jail had been crossed due to the offending being at the higher end of seriousness for this type of crime.
The court previously heard Varma had since moved interstate to study due to the fallout of his crimes, and that he had sought assistance from a psychologist.
Ahead of his sentence last week, Varma had been ordered to obtain documents from his therapist, however failed to do so in time, telling the court he was unable to contact them due to moving house.
"I ask your Honour to forgive him at the last opportunity and to adjourn the matter to allow him to obtain that report to get the appropriate sentence," defence lawyer Muhammad Badarne said.
Sgt Manning said it was "too little, too late" and reiterated his stance that full-time custody was the only available sentencing option.
Magistrate Douglass allowed the adjournment, with Varma scheduled to learn his fate on July 17.
"It is somewhat surprising he hasn't obtained the report as it's something that would help him," the magistrate said.
"Other stressors are insignificant in relation to this risk that you face."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.