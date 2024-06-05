'Just incredible': Giant mural of Caitlin Foord continues to take shape

As Claire Foxton's brightly-coloured mural of the Matildas' Caitlin Foord has taken shape over the past few days, lots of Wollongong Central shoppers have stopped to take a look.
Kiama Downs grandmother Lyn was among those peering up at the well-known artist on Wednesday, bursting with local pride.
"Caitlin is an amazing soccer player - I even think at times she's better than Sam Kerr," she said..
"When you see Caitlin play, she's just incredible."
She said she had five grandchildren who played soccer and saw Foord - and the Illawarra's other Matildas players - as a role model, and was delighted to see one of their heroes being painted in full colour on a grand scale.
"It's incredible for our region," she said.
In Matildas shades of green and yellow, along with her trademark blue, Foxton has painted the mural on one of the malls in Richardson Lane, the Keira Street complex of Wollongong Central.
It comes as Foord was on Tuesday named as one of three Illawarra footballers in Tony Gustavsson's Paris 2024 Olympic squad.
The selection makes Foord one of seven Matildas set to play at their third Olympics. She is to make the squad.
The former Illawarra Stingrays player and Illawarra Sports High School graduate has carved out a stellar international career, joining powerhouse Arsenal in 2020 and playing a starring role in the Matilda's glass ceiling-shattering 2023 World Cup showing.
The Foord mural is not the first for Foxton in the Wollongong CBD: in the 2017 Wonderwalls Festival she painted Wollongong homeless woman Wendy Lawrence and her four-legged companion Lou-Lou using a photograph shot by Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber.
This art work has since been painted over, due to structural works which needed on the building.
Also for Wonderwalls, in 2016, Foxton painted her friend and young Kanahooka model Skylar Davies, who tragically died from a sudden medical episode in 2019.
The hauntingly beautiful blue painting remains on Wollongong Central's Keira Street car park.
Foxton has also painted walls in Shellharbour, at St Marys Star of the Sea and for the University of Wollongong, as well as further afield in cities and towns across Australia.
