'Cash all the way': Illawarra yet to empty out their wallets

Despite Australia being a world leader in digital payments, Wollongong customers are not about to ditch cash, yet.
A snap survey of Wollongong shoppers found all agreed that cash should remain, even among those who preferred to tap and go.
But with fewer bank branches, the rise in the cost of doing business and the security concerns with keeping cash in the till, some businesses say cash no longer makes economic sense.
In 2022, just 13 per cent of payments in Australia were made in cash, and Australia is a global leader when it comes to the uptake of mobile and other digital payment platforms.
This trend accelerated during the COVID pandemic when contactless payments were preferred, and further spurred by the closure of regional bank branches and places to deposit cash, with the Illawarra not immune.
But there has been pushback from those who still prefer to use cash, particularly when the last cash transit service Armaguard threatened to shut earlier this year.
The business, owned by transport magnate Lindsay Fox's Linfox, is losing money, as the use of cash drops.
In response, former National turned independent Andrew Gee, who represents the mid-western NSW electorate of Calare, introduced a bill into federal parliament this week that would fine individuals and businesses that refused to take cash for transactions under $10,000, with the penalties as much as $25,000.
Those surveyed by the Mercury on Wednesday agreed that cash should remain legal tender.
James Roberts said as the cost of living bites, he was returning to cash as it was easier to keep track of spending.
"You can just tap away."
Sharon Rukavina, who tends to use card, said card payments were more convenient, but preferred establishments to take cash.
"You've always got a card but haven't always got cash."
Matt Kerry is one of the growing number of Australians who uses their phone to pay, but said cash remained important.
"Ever since going on the phone made it easier, I don't go to an ATM anymore."
Former hospitality worker Shae Schifilliti said cash was accessible to all, including women fleeing domestic violence who may have limited access to digital accounts.
"I think cash all the way, not that I'm anti card," she said.
"It's an accessibility issue, everyone should be able to access money."
Despite this sentiment, a handful of Wollongong businesses have ditched cash altogether, citing security risks and the cost of having to deposit their takings at a bank.
Kino Verzosa, who owns Goodies Coffee in Wollongong, has gone cashless, for practical reasons.
"It's a safety and a time issue, if you go to the bank you either have to keep it on premises and that's a little bit unsafe for break-ins, or you have to go to the bank regularly which takes time."
Mr Verzosa said he understood this could be an inconvenience for customers, and the cafe has instituted a policy where those caught without a card can come back and pay for their coffee next time.
The business also wears the cost of card surcharges that are imposed by payment platforms.
"It's a shame, we don't want to do it, but [card only] is a lot easier than taking cash."
As a private members bill, it is unlikely Mr Gee's intervention will make it through parliament and Australians' preference for cashless payments is predicted to continue to grow, however whether cash will go the way of cheques remains to be seen.
