Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

'Cash all the way': Illawarra yet to empty out their wallets

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 5 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R Shae Schifilliti, Matt kerry, James Roberts and Sharon Rukavina weren't ready to go cashless, just yet. Pictures by Robert Peet, Anna Warr
L-R Shae Schifilliti, Matt kerry, James Roberts and Sharon Rukavina weren't ready to go cashless, just yet. Pictures by Robert Peet, Anna Warr

Despite Australia being a world leader in digital payments, Wollongong customers are not about to ditch cash, yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.