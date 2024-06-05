'It's up to me': Feagai looking to take Dragons future into his own hands

There's some irony in the fact Max Feagai is playing some of the best footy of his career at a time he's never had less certainty about its future.
Highly touted on their way through the junior ranks, Feagai and twin brother Mat were once pitched as the future of the club.
The talk began the minute they ventured from their home town of Leeton to enrol at Illawarra Sports High in their early teens.
A stand-out duo with the Steelers junior reps, both debuted in the NRL as teenagers, Max in 2020 and Mat in 2021, before inking a three-year contract extension keeping them in Wollongong until the end of 2024.
Mat chalked up 43 games in the two seasons that followed, but Max's progress has been hampered by niggling injuries that have kept him to a drip-feed of seven games since signing the 2021 deal.
It left him one of a host of players given permission to look elsewhere on coach Shane Flanagan's arrival at the end of 2023, though the veteran coach also made it clear it was not a hard-and-fast stance.
It put the ball in Feagai's court, with a run of outstanding NSW Cup form opening the door for his NRL recall against Penrith last week in the absence of the injured Jack Bird.
Now 23, he says it's on him to live up to the potential he's always hinted at through a bumpy ride in and out of the top grade.
"It's probably more outside noise," he said of the expectations that came with his emergence.
"You see that happen to a lot of boys where it can either go backwards for them or it does happen for them and they do come out the other end well.
"I kind of owe it to the fans to go out there and play some good footy and perform for them, get some results for our boys.
"Playing first grade, you can't take it for granted. That's easy for me to say having not played too much of it.
"I definitely want to keep playing good footy and try to stamp my authority. It is my own career and it's not up to anyone else to do or take care of. It's up to me."
Still without a deal beyond this season, Feagai says the uncertainty has been a new experience, as has the thought of leaving his adopted home.
He's awake to that reality, but he's convinced it's not a forgone conclusion despite being told he was free to explore options.
"That was a new thing for me, coming in with a new coach," Feagai said.
"I think the main thing I care about is what my teammates think of me or what my coach thinks of me as well, as a player and as a teammate.
"I just leave the rest to my manager and let the club see what they want to do as well. I'm just trying to focus on playing footy and seeing what else happens after that.
"I try not to let it bother me. It would be hard to leave, I love all the boys here and we've got a good thing going with the coaches here.
"For myself, I try not to think about it too much. I kind of just let it be and try to respond with good footy."
He produced that in the Dragons impressive come-from-behind win over the Panthers last week, with Flanagan opting to go with a right edge of Jesse Marschke, Feagai and Sione Finau in the absence of Bird and Origin debutant Zac Lomax..
It's been a defensively sound and offensively potent one for Ben Woolf's NSW Cup squad this year and, having recaptured peak condition, Feagai feels he's never been in a better position to grab an NRL opportunity.
"I remember stepping up thinking how big of a jump it was, and it definitely is a big jump, but I feel really good at the moment," he said.
"Obviously you're always going to have niggles, and that's what comes with playing first grade as well, but I definitely feel fit and hopefully I can stay injury free.
"It was exciting coming back up into first grade. [Penrith] were missing a few players, as were we, and the boys that got a call up stepped up and did their job well.
"Woolfy's done a massive job with us. He's got a lot of us firing and the boys that stepped up were able to take it up to that next level.
"Obviously you feel for Jack getting injured, but it was also an opportunity for myself to get after it. It was just a good win, one we needed as well."
Bird's still a number of weeks' away from returning from an ankle injury, while Lomax will be an option at right wing or centre should he back up from Origin I against the Tigers on Friday.
Either way, Feagai says he'll be ready to play whatever role's required of him.
"I just want to keep playing footy and if I can just do my job I'll be happy," he said.
"I know how good our team is, so what happens is up to the coaches. Whatever they choose for Loey, I'm sure it's the best thing for the team.
"If that means I have to go back down, I'll be happy to do that, but I'll definitely be happy to stay as well."
