So hot right now: the new charcoal chicken shop warming Wollongong this winter

Experts in the open flame have set up shop on Market Street, filling the charcoal chicken-shaped hole in Wollongong's culinary heart.
Al Tazah lays bold claim to "the best charcoal chicken in NSW".
Its new Wollongong noshery, on the corner of Market at Corrimal, marks its first steps towards expansion since its original Regents Park shop opened 10 years ago.
With a smart-casual fitout and most of its offerings takeout-ready, Al Tazar positions itself as posher than a kebab shop but perhaps a bit more more laidback than the city's nearby Lebanese and Mediterranean mainstay, Samaras.
"Tazah' translates as 'fresh' and Lebanese staples dominate the menu - shawarma, baba ganuj, kafta, meat skewers, felafel, hummus and garlic - but there's also fried chicken and American-style beef burgers.
There are plates - meat, sometimes rice, salad, garlic, pickles - pitched at the healthy/fresh set.
But it's the charcoal chicken that stars.
The birds are marinated - the recipe is reportedly secret - and cooked flattened over coals.
A quarter with garlic sauce sells for $6.50, or $10.90 with added bread and pickles. Add $6 for a can of drink and regular chips.
Owner Abdul Neeman said his family settled on Wollongong for the store's new location after years spent visiting the area's beaches on weekends and holidays.
"I just love this area and we always come up here and always wanted to eat something clean and thought we'd introduce it to everyone," he said.
"We're a family business. We're not a franchise, we do everything in house - we marinade in house. Our burgers are Angus fresh beef - we don't use any frozen."
The opening comes two months after longstanding Wollongong schnitzel institution Chicko's closed, and six months after Western Sydney's charcoal chicken cult favourite El Jannah spread its wings south, to Albion Park Rail.
With the El Jannah franchise poised to open outlets in Unanderra and Fairy Meadow, Mr Neeman is in no doubt that charcoal chicken is in hot demand.
"I think it's much more popular now. Everyone's interested in something fresh on the charcoal. People want to eat healthy and chicken is a source of protein. It hasn't got any oils, it's not fried. People want to eat clean."
"At the moment we don't want to compete with anyone.
"But I'm sure there's going to be a competitor out there for El Jannah. It could be anyone out there, who knows?"
Al Tazah trades 10.30am -10.30pm daily.
