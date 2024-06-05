Severe weather warning for heavy rain, possible flooding in the Illawarra

A severe weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding in the Illawarra has been issued as authorities rush to complete stormwater works at Yallah.
The warning was issued at 2.23pm on Wednesday, June 5, with flash flooding possible in the Illawarra and along the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 and 90mm are likely with isolated totals of 120mm possible on the windward ranges," the Bureau of Meteorology's warning states.
"24-hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 150mm are likely with isolated totals of 250mm possible."
Abnormally high tides will impact the low lying areas along the coast.
In the lead-up to the heavy rain emergency stormwater drain works were conducted along the Princes Highway, near the M1 Princes Motorway, at Yallah on Wednesday morning.
The works had been on the planned maintenance list but were brought forward, a Transport Management Centre spokesman said.
"The works are to assist with drainage flows before we get another downpour," he said.
The Illawarra has been subject to multiple flood events already this year which left homes and businesses inundated, cars floating down streets and people in need of rescue.
About 250mm of rain fell early in the morning on April 6, with at least 31 homes and businesses flooded and 14 left uninhabitable.
