Hair cut off and tortured: Couple admits depraved Wollongong kidnapping

Warning: This article contains content that may be distressing to some readers.
A young couple has admitted to a depraved kidnapping against a woman they knew, trapping her inside a unit and subjecting her to disgusting, unthinkable acts of violence.
Mataja Pagett and Jayden Williamson dragged the victim, a transgender woman in her 20s, by her hair from North Wollongong train station to Williamson's Cliff Road unit on August 30 last year, where they beat her, forced her to eat cat faeces, and cut her long hair short.
Pagett, 18, and Williamson, 22, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to taking and detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm.
The offence carries a maximum penalty of 20 years jail.
Three others - Christopher Diliapis, Danesha Forester, and a 16-year-old girl - have also been charged in relation to the kidnapping.
According to a set of agreed facts, the victim caught a train alone to North Wollongong about 4.40pm and she saw Pagett, Williamson, Diliapis, and the minor - people she had previously socialised with.
"Come here ... don't run c--t," Pagett said to the victim, which prompted her to flee to a nearby service station.
The couple caught up to the victim. She asked whether they planned to bash her, and Pagett said, "No ... Mataja just wants to talk."
Pagett then punched the victim, spat on her, and forced her to walk, at times dragging her by the hair.
Williamson's unit was one kilometre from the train station, but the victim told police it "felt like half an hour" with her neck in pain from being pulled.
Forester, who lived in a unit upstairs, looked out her window and allegedly joined the group in the unit when she saw them arrive.
Williamson used zip ties to tie the victim's hands behind her back and used a shoelace to tie her legs together. He then forced her to eat cat faeces, threatening: "If you don't eat it, you'll get bashed."
Pagett then cut the victim's hair and pulled on it, leaving it a very short length, before the victim was forced to clean up her own hair clumps and put them in the bin.
The victim was also subjected to degrading physical assaults for half an hour. During this time, it's alleged Diliapis was sitting on a lounge and laughing.
The group left the unit, except for the minor. The minor told the victim she "felt pretty sorry for her" before she gave her a bank card and let her leave.
The victim freed herself and ran out of the unit before she sought help at a nearby nightlife venue at around 7.40pm. Staff immediately called triple-0.
She was taken to Wollongong Hospital and was assessed for her injuries, including bruising where her cable ties were.
Police obtained a statement from the victim before they set up a crime scene at the unit, where they found cable ties and clumps of the victim's hair.
Diliapis was charged on August 31 and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to concealing a serious indictable offence.
Pagett and Williamson were arrested on September 4. The pair will receive their punishment date in July.
Forester was charged on September 14 is yet to enter pleas to taking and detaining in company with intent to obtain an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm.
