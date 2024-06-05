UOW ranks 167th in the world

UOW has recorded a slight fall - five places to equal 167th - in the prestigious QS World University Rankings.
The latest result, released on Wednesday, remains UOW's second-best ranking in 12 years of records.
UOW was one of a large number of Australian universities to improve in the recently introduced sustainability metric, which analyses how well institutions tackle issues related to social and climate justice.
It was also strong in categories relating to international engagement, and kept its research citation scores on their upward trajectory of the past five years, ranking 52nd globally and 4th in Australia - up eight places from last year.
But its overall score of 50.3 was tethered down by weak marks in teacher-student ratio (17), employment outcomes (18.3), employer reputation (24.5) and academic reputation (29.5).
Acting Vice-Chancellor and President Professor David Currow said the rankings "underscore our ongoing commitment to excellence in research and sustainability".
"The University's remarkable performance in research citations is particularly noteworthy, highlighting the impactful research being conducted at UOW," he said.
"These research streams address global challenges and contribute significantly to the advancing new knowledge."
The University of Melbourne was Australia's top-ranked university, rising one place to 13th, with an overall score of 88.9, ahead of the University of Sydney, UNSW and the University of Canberra (18th, 19th and 30th, respectively).
The University of Newcastle fell six places to 179th.
Meantime, La Trobe was recognised as Oceania's most improved uni in the past five years, posting its best-ever result at 217th place.
Wednesday's results come as Australian universities stare down the prospect of a cap on their international student enrolments.
Australia's intake of international students shot up from 590,000 pre-pandemic to 700,000 in February, prompting the federal government to announce a crackdown on migration.
A bill introduced to parliament last month gives education minister Jason Clare powers to set a maximum number of new international student enrolments for courses and providers. Universities will have to create more student accommodation in order to enrol more students.
