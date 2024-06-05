'Doing it for Wollongong' Fine dining chef returns to his roots

When Nick Manias was living in the Greek isles, spending his retirement on a yacht, something was missing.
Enjoying fresh seafood and the delights of the Aegean, the founding head chef of Wollongong's The Lagoon was searching for the final piece of the puzzle.
Now, he has found it on Bourke Street in North Wollongong.
The former fine dining chef has returned to where it all started, to open Nick's on Bourke, a Mediterranean-inspired takeaway joint in the former Bourke Street Burgers site.
The store is firing the grills and cooling the fridges, ahead of opening on Friday.
For Mr Manias, he's back in his happy place.
"I got bored, cooking is my life."
Mr Manias has once again teamed up with the Harrison family, who were his partners at The Lagoon; the family-owned business owns the Bourke Street property and are involved in the establishment of the restaurant.
But there won't be white tablecloths or silverware this time. The venue is strictly take-away only, and despite having a dozen or so chairs inside and seating on a covered terrace, food will be served to go.
The opening menu combines the standard fare of a fish shop with the ubiquitous chargrilled meats found around the eastern Mediterranean, as well as packs of home-style Greek cooking.
But Mr Manias is most excited about the fresh seafood, all-Australian, and the whole beasts slow roasted for hours on a spit, designed to be shared widely. Diners can sample half a Western Australian Lobster Mornay for just $52, while a whole suckling pig on spit comes in at $55 a kilo.
"I'm not doing it for profit, I'm doing it as a hobby," he said.
"As long as I make enough money to pay the wages. I'm doing this because I love what I'm doing."
The now 76-year-old first started cooking for the Illawarra when he turned the kiosk at the animal farm that existed at Stuart Park into a restaurant.
Despite running battles with Wollongong City Council over development consents, Mr Manias along with George and Vania Harrison turned the Lagoon into a landmark dining destination in Wollongong, when the city was better known for the pollution caused by the steelworks.
Mr Manias parlayed this experience into manning the pass at Sydney fine diners, some of which were the training grounds for Australia's most celebrated chefs, including Fishwives, Tetsuya Wakuda's first outing in Sydney.
Once open, Mr Manias will join other chefs with fine dining pedigree operating a takeaway joint in the Illawarra, and said he hopes to share his love of hospitality with the next generation of staff.
"I'm doing it for Wollongong."
