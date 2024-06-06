Skydive Australia is turning twenty-five Advertising Feature

Let your adventure begin across the country at one of Skydive Australia's twelve drop zones. Picture supplied

The team at Skydive Australia are thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of the Skydive Australia brand. From humble beginnings on a beachfront in Wollongong with just one single-engine aircraft - a six-seater Cessna 206 - Skydive Australia quickly evolved into a well-known and trusted company.



"From the sands of Cairns to the grapevines of the Yarra Valley, we now have 12 incredible drop zones across Australia and a fleet of planes under our harness," marketing and social media coordinator, Courtney Steltenpool said.

Skydive Australia (formerly Skydive The Beach) began operations in Wollongong in 1998, operating out of Shellharbour Airport in a small Cessna 206 aircraft. They have since become the biggest tandem skydiving operator in Australia. However, it hasn't lost its small-town roots and is still operating out of the Shellharbour Airport and Stuart Park, North Wollongong.

The company wouldn't be where it is today without its incredible team, from reservations staff to tandem instructors and everyone in between.



Each member of the Skydive Australia team has been selected for their enthusiasm, reliability, and dedication to creating a fun and safe environment for the thousands of customers who walk through their doors each year.

The company's founder, Anthony 'Bowie' Boucaut, dreamed of giving everyone the chance to experience skydiving and do it in an incredible location on the beach. Over the past 25 years, that dream has been fulfilled hundreds of thousands of times at over 12 incredible locations in Australia!

"It's been a rollicking ride packed with hilarious characters, racing hearts and stories that will be told for decades," Courtney said.



Some examples of the fun the Skydive Australia team has had over the years include activation with UberEats and KFC, where a chicken drumstick jumped out of a plane and landed in a giant UberEats bag (yes, you read that correctly) or announcing music festival lineups with a giant flag flying over cities.

Other notable memories include the many charity jumps orchestrated by the Skydive Australia team, supporting causes like The Black Dog Institute, JDRF, RizeUp Australia, and many more.

At Skydive Australia, they are firm believers in the idea that enjoying an epic skydiving experience is for everyone, and they love making a skydive possible for those who never thought it was something they could achieve.



From customers who are living with a terminal illness, who are paraplegic or quadriplegic, or living with cerebral palsy, the team are proud to provide an unforgettable experience to all.

It's been a quarter of a century of breathtaking jumps and unforgettable adventures, and Skydive Australia couldn't be more excited to celebrate such an epic milestone.



You, too, can take advantage of the birthday celebrations with an exclusive offer. Use the code 25BDAY to save $50 on your up to 15,000ft tandem skydive at any Skydive Australia location until Tuesday, June 11, 2024.