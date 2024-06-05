Cash or card? Well, the Illawarra's split

The deciding vote is yours: Do you tap and go or do you dig out your purse or wallet?
What we did learn though reporting on a bill introduced to federal parliament is that some of the Illawarra's business owners who did prefer cash transactions were not keen to shout about it.
We found that while shoppers were OK with a "hybrid economy" of cash and e-transactions, business owners were more guarded - invariably for fear of a backlash.
Let us know where you stand - comment on reporter Connor Pearce's article.
Thanks for reading and being involved.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
