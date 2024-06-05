South Coast flood rescues as deluge hits, water inundates low-lying areas

Emergency services are pleading with people to stay out of floodwater after multiple overnight rescues during heavy rain on the South Coast.
There's been 24 calls for help to SES crews across the Shoalhaven overnight, with seven in the Ulladulla and two of those were flood rescues.
Significant rainfall has already been recorded by been recorded by 7am on Thursday, June 6, including: 142mm at Currarong, 84mm at Jervis Bay, 70mm at Lake Conjola, 69mm in Ulladulla and 49mm at Burrill Lake.
In the Illawarra 35.8mm has fallen in Kiama, 23.2 in Albion Park and zero at Bellambi according to the Bureau of Meteorology's rain gauge at the site.
Flood advice alerts are in place for Nowra and surrounds, and Sussex Inlet, with people in the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast told to monitor conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 and 90mm are likely with isolated totals of 120mm possible on the windward ranges. 24-hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 150mm are likely with isolated totals of 250mm possible," the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
Minor flooding is possible in low laying areas of Sussex Inlet on Thursday's high tide, SES crews said.
SES Ulladulla volunteers said there is a lot of water in the Shoalhaven area and that is likely to continue.
"There are flood watches out for the Shoalhaven and Clyde Rivers and St Georges Basin Catchment," crews said.
In the Illawarra SES crews have only been called to two weather related incidents in the 24 hours to 7.30am on Thursday, including a tree down at Bellambi and a leaking roof at Mount Warrigal.
Sandbag stations are available in the Wollongong local government area from Thursday at:
These are self-fill stations and empty bags will be available, but people must bring their own shovel.
"We ask that you please only take what you need," Dapto SES crews said.
Dapto SES crews are operating the following sandbag points:
When using sandbags SES crews advise people to try and redirect water away from their house instead of sandbagging an entire doorway where possible. Use plastic sheets or bags between the building and sandbags to provide additional waterproofing.
If you require assistance due to flash flood and storm damage, call the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, including rescue, call triple-0.
